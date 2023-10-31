How to align cybersecurity and business objectives

A recent survey of cybersecurity decision-makers by Delinea explored how effectively organisations are aligning cybersecurity with the wider goals of the business, and how security leaders measure and demonstrate the value of their work.

Researchers found that, while there was widespread recognition of the significance of business and security alignment, organisations often fail to look at cybersecurity through the business lens – thus failing to recognise its role in supporting objectives and driving competitive advantage.

Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea, provides an analogy to hammer home this apparent oversight.

“Imagine two drivers on parallel roads, each travelling towards their end point,” he says. “They make their way towards their destination, yet their paths never quite converge.

“For many enterprises, cybersecurity programmes and business objectives are like these roads, with teams progressing towards their respective goals but rarely intersecting. This lack of cohesion can hold back an organisation in an era of digital transformation and escalating cyber threats.

“Moreover, misalignment between cybersecurity and business objectives can not only impact the resilience of a business, but also impede its ability to grow and thrive.”

Carson’s belief is that a huge opportunity lies ahead for cyber leaders to communicate the impact of their security programmes and demonstrate the value they provide as business enablers.

The business impact of disconnection

Failing to achieve alignment can have significant consequences for businesses, asserts Carson.

In fact, the vast majority (89%) of respondents in Delinea’s research reported at least one negative impact from the misalignment of cybersecurity and business objectives in the past 12 months, with more than a quarter (26%) revealed it had resulted in an increased number of successful cyber attacks.

Moreover, without alignment, it can be harder for CISOs to secure the necessary funds for their initiatives, with around a third (35%) reporting they had struggled with delays in investment.

The fact is, the role of cyber leaders is becoming more complicated by the day, as Carson explains.

“Cybersecurity leaders are of increasing strategic importance within organisations and must simultaneously handle multiple demands,” he adds. “They must oversee routine activities such as patch management and regulatory compliance with larger transformational projects such as implementing a zero-trust strategy, while poised to respond to a potential cyber attack which could strike at any time.

“Each of these activities comes with its own metrics to track, such as the number of attacks thwarted, time to resolve issues and progress in meeting compliance and auditing objectives. While these metrics are vital in demonstrating the effectiveness of security controls and pinpointing areas of improvement, they only tell half of the story as cybersecurity activities also support business outcomes such as revenue, cost savings, growth and the user experience.

“However, it may be unclear how cybersecurity can contribute, and reaching a consensus on what success looks like is key.”

