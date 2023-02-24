Firms to increase cybersecurity spend despite uncertainty

The majority of global firms expect their cybersecurity budgets to grow despite ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the results of a survey carried out by Arctic Wolf.

More than half (57%) of the senior IT and cybersecurity representatives from surveyed companies said their spend on cybersecurity would increase in 2023.

What's more, 15% of those expected their cyber budgets to balloon by 50% or more compared to 2022, when only 7% expected such a dramatic increase.

It comes as a majority of respondents (55%) also reported that their organisations suffered a ransomware attack last year. Almost three-quarters (74%) of those claimed to have paid some form of ransom.

