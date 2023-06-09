Deloitte reveals work priorities for Gen Z and Millennials

Michele Parmelee, Deloitte’s Global Deputy CEO and Chief People and Purpose Officer, said: “Gen Z and Millennials are striving for better work/life balance. They are also values-driven, concerned about the environment, the state of the world and the future they see developing ahead of them. They’re looking for employers who can help empower them to make a difference.

“Organisations that actively listen and help address their needs and concerns will improve business resilience and implement actionable change in our world.”

Gen Z and Millennials seek greater flexibility, Deloitte finds

Gen Z and Millennials have seen employers make progress in some key areas since pre-pandemic times.

Approximately one-third of respondents in both full or part-time work said they were satisfied with their work/life balance, compared to only one in five in 2019. Satisfaction with flexibility at work and DEI efforts have also increased.

Clearly, the pandemic prompted a serious rethink of the role work plays in the lives of Gen Z and Millennials. While nearly half of Gen Z and a majority of Millennials said their job was still central to their identities, work/life balance is a top trait they admire in their peers and their top consideration when choosing an employer.

A significant proportion of Gen Z and Millennials also want flexibility in when and where they work. Flexible work arrangements, offering a range of work structures that alter when work gets done, or the number of hours worked, are a growing priority.

Respondents also wanted to see their employers offer better career advancement opportunities for part-time employees, more part-time jobs overall and the option for more flexible hours for full-time employees, such as a condensed four-day week.