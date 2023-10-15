Employers struggling to meet the needs of deskless workers
In recent years, various studies have shown clear gaps between worker and employer perceptions of a healthy workplace culture.
Take WorkForce Software’s Global Employee Experience (EX) Study in 2021, which found the perception gap between how well employees viewed the quality of their experience and employers’ views of the same categories were dramatically different – and as much as 44% on the category of pay structure.
However, according to the software developer’s latest research, the gaps appear to be shrinking dramatically.
Increasing alignment in perception demonstrates employers and employees now view these fundamental experience elements with similar degrees of importance.
For instance, the overall percentage of employees who recognise the importance of flexible scheduling has increased by 25 points over the past three years, with most employees (77%) agreeing this is an important element of employee experience.
Gaps between perceptions shrinking – but action still needed
In carrying out its research, WorkForce Software gathered survey responses from 1,684 employees and 1,701 employers from a wide range of industries across seven global regions.
Despite the positives, the final report shows the challenges underlying the experience gap remain. More than two in five (43%) employees reported not feeling valued by their employer, while 35% believe their company fails to recognise their contributions.
This, combined with the fact many deskless or frontline employees aren’t given scheduling flexibility, can’t easily access training and aren’t offered tools to enable simple digital communications, is perpetuating significant employee dissatisfaction.
In fact, more than half (54%) of employees say they are open to leaving their place of work in the next six months, with one in five (20%) unlikely to recommend their place of work to a friend or family member.
“Keeping employees engaged to avoid losing valuable talent is of paramount importance right now,” says Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. “The cost of doing nothing, including the negative impact on productivity, talent acquisition and retention, far outweighs the investment needed to adequately support, upskill and empower deskless employees.
“The technology to provide greater flexibility for disparate workforces is readily available today, so taking action to remove the barriers to better employee experiences should begin immediately. There is really no reason why any employee can’t view their shift schedule and make changes, contact their manager or complete relevant training digitally in 2023.”
WorkForce Software commissioned Pollfish to carry out the survey.
Read the full report: Global Employee Experience Study
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.
- NTT: Hybrid working is underpinning successful EX strategiesHuman Capital
- Which North American firms are the world’s best employers?Human Capital
- Why are so many young Americans worried about generative AI?Technology & AI
- People over profit is steering business in a new directionHuman Capital