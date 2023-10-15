Employers struggling to meet the needs of deskless workers

In recent years, various studies have shown clear gaps between worker and employer perceptions of a healthy workplace culture.

Take WorkForce Software’s Global Employee Experience (EX) Study in 2021, which found the perception gap between how well employees viewed the quality of their experience and employers’ views of the same categories were dramatically different – and as much as 44% on the category of pay structure.

However, according to the software developer’s latest research, the gaps appear to be shrinking dramatically.

Increasing alignment in perception demonstrates employers and employees now view these fundamental experience elements with similar degrees of importance.

For instance, the overall percentage of employees who recognise the importance of flexible scheduling has increased by 25 points over the past three years, with most employees (77%) agreeing this is an important element of employee experience.

Gaps between perceptions shrinking – but action still needed

In carrying out its research, WorkForce Software gathered survey responses from 1,684 employees and 1,701 employers from a wide range of industries across seven global regions.