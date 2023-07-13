In this age of environmental consciousness, companies in countless countries, encompassing multiple industries, are all doing their bit to reduce their carbon footprint.

Setting sustainability targets is no longer a box-ticking exercise, but a way to ensure leaders are actually being held to account in their efforts to run a more eco-friendly operation.

Figuring out how to slash greenhouse gas emissions across everyday business activities is crucial, of course, but another way to make meaningful change is to think differently about business travel.

And it’s clear employees themselves care deeply about the environmental impact they are having, if brand-new research from SAP Concur is anything to go by. The software developer discovered a significant proportion (89%) of business travellers plan to take extra steps over the next 12 months to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling for business purposes.