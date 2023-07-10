IBM – What are global CEOs prioritising in 2023?

Accelerating digital transformation; plugging the skills gap; delving into emerging technologies like generative AI – just some of the overriding thoughts crossing the mind of the discerning CEO in 2023.

And now, fresh research from IBM has uncovered the priorities of CEOs based across the globe as they race to modernise and stay ahead of their closest competitors.

Interestingly, productivity/profitability is the top priority having been selected by almost half (48%) of the tech giant’s survey respondents, up from sixth place a year ago. Technology modernisation, given the part it plays in achieving productivity goals, came in as the second-highest priority, followed by customer experience which ranked as CEOs’ top priority last year by some distance.

IBM Institute for Business Value, in collaboration with Oxford Economics, interviewed 3,000 CEOs from more than 30 countries and 24 industries as part of the 28th edition of the IBM C-suite Study series.

