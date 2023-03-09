What the SEC climate disclosure rule means for your business

Challenges for business

Wes explains that like other compliance-related measures, the proposal does require additional resources, costs, investments and time, which may present a burden especially for smaller businesses that are public companies.

“Businesses are at different points in their ESG journey making it easier for some to comply with the proposal, whereas for others, significant investments will be necessary,” he says.

To meet these new requirements, many businesses will likely need to transition to investor-grade and tech-enabled reporting, to “dramatically accelerate their climate change reporting processes, while implementing effective governance and internal controls”.

In a comment letter to the SEC, PwC proposed that the effective date of any final rules should be phased and should also consider the time needed to develop and implement related systems, processes, and controls. “A phased approach would allow businesses to have additional time to review the final rule’s impact, potentially reducing the cost and burden of implementation,” explains Wes.

Ramifications for the leadership team

For senior leaders, the SEC’s climate disclosure rule carries various ramifications but perhaps the most important, according to Wes, is how compliance with the proposed rule will play an important part in telling a company’s overall financial picture to investors, government regulators, and other critical stakeholders.

“Senior leadership will need to continually consider how its climate-related risks position a company across both the short and long term. With these disclosures no longer being voluntary, senior leadership also must be mindful of how climate-related risks offer a new way for investors to compare companies across the same industry.”

Ultimately the role of complying with SEC’s ruling will lie with the CFOs and their role leading a company’s overall finance operations. The climate-related disclosures will filter into a company’s overall filings which squarely sits as the responsibility of the CFO.

Additionally, part of a CFOs role will be explaining how these climate-related risks translate to a company’s overall financial impact. The office of the CFO will also need to figure out both in terms of cost and structure how it will reorganise itself to comply with the final rule.

“CFOs increasingly work across the enterprise and are intertwined with company operations,” says Wes. “A big reason for this connection is the need for the integration of finance with day-to-day business operations in order to plan ahead and pivot for the future. An ESG Controller that is familiar with operational and financial data is an important role to add to implement ESG capabilities and establish business requirements aligned with expectations.

“This function also plays a role in developing measurement and reporting policies, performing risk assessments for the design of internal control and governance, and preparing a forecast to inform whether the plan is on track in relation to objectives and incentives.

“Ultimately, the proposed climate change disclosure rules – and the leaders who will help meet the new requirements – play a vital role in building trust in our capital markets and Institutions.”

Considerations in executing ESG goals

Wes emphasises the importance of companies having the right team in place to manage climate change and other ESG reporting. Though businesses will already have internal controls and experts who manage financial reporting, there is a need for an ESG team, and a good step is to create a position for an ESG Controller.

“An ESG Controller has the authority to implement ESG capabilities and is able to connect the dots within an organisation, including across internal and external controls and processes, as well as operational and financial data, to help deliver on ESG Objectives.”

To successfully execute on ESG goals, Wes says companies also need to realise the importance of integrating ESG metrics with corresponding financial metrics and business’s corporate narrative. There shouldn’t be one ESG narrative and a separate financial narrative – the two need to be intertwined.

“Here at PwC, we’re working to connect our ESG narrative with our financial narrative by publishing a Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report, which launched in January 2023. As part of PwC’s global network, we’ve committed to net zero emissions by 2030, with respect to our own operations. The disclosure report focuses on the risks the climate poses to our US firm so we can continue to strategically plan and respond to the uncertain impacts of climate change.

“That integration of financial metrics and ESG metrics helps to not only bolster the success of complying with the SEC’s proposal and executing on ESG goals, but also helps make a connection between what a company is saying and what it is doing when it comes to ESG. That ultimately can help companies build trust with various stakeholders, including investors and consumers.”