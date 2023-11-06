Five Minutes With: Sheryl Hoskins, CEO at Litera

How important is it for public figures and business leaders to serve as role models for young women in the legal field and beyond?

I think it’s important for everyone to see themselves in key roles across industries, whether that’s starting a business, running a business or being one of the crucial leaders that make that business run successfully.

Throughout my career, I found opportunities to mentor women, particularly those early on in their career when they are still finding their voice. Simple things like giving them a seat at the table makes a difference.

Ultimately, I want to have the best minds and the best teams in my organisation, and that diversity of thought and experience is crucial. I want my daughter and young girls all over the world to believe they can do anything they put their minds to if they work hard enough.

Tell us how Litera is promoting and celebrating diversity and inclusion

At Litera, we actively invest in building an inclusive culture where we have DE&I as a lens across the work we do, with a strong strategy that operates across functions and ensures we hold ourselves accountable and with integrity.

We are proud to have a C-Suite that is 40% female and strong representation across our senior leadership team in gender, orientation and racial diversity. I am also proud of the investment I have seen in leaders across the organisation in support of our DE&I strategy, creating an organisation where we respond to equity challenges with courage, transparency and, most importantly, action.

What do you feel companies must do to foster more inclusive work environments?

The environment and culture need to focus on empowering all underrepresented communities and providing them with equitable opportunities to develop and grow.

My passion is advocating and motivating more women to join STEM, and encouraging girls to explore the benefits of the industry and the impact they can make across a variety of potential career paths.

Therefore, companies must focus on ensuring employees feel supported in their career journey.

What are your personal and professional goals for the next 12 months?

Over the next year I plan to continue to grow our business and create the best products in the legal technology market that are not only innovative, but easy and delightful to use. I also plan to stay laser-focused on our customer experience and how we deliver value to our firms every day.

Personally, I am always trying to find the right balance between work and taking care of myself and my family, so I can also be present for them and grow in my personal life as well.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

PIE: performance, image and exposure. This is a theory on professional development from Harvey Coleman that I really love and share with everyone when I talk about growing your career.

The idea is that you need to think about these three things to get ahead: performance is the results of the output in your role; image is what your immediate co-workers think about you; and exposure is what the rest of the company, particularly the C-level, think about you.

Especially for women, performance is not always enough to get ahead. It’s crucial that you actively manage how your work is perceived, but also how your role and actions are perceived throughout the company. Beyond your day-to-day tasks, how are you advocating for your image? Your team? Your passion projects?

And as CEO, these three elements are more important than ever. PIE is a great compass for prioritising your actions throughout your career.

******

For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief US and Canada and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in the Business Chief UK & Europe website.

******

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events.