Snowflake: Powering the next generation of startups

Snowflake is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting the next generation of early-stage startups.

Through the newly-launched Powered by Snowflake Funding Program, the tech giant is pouring up to US$100 million into startups building Snowflake Native Apps.

The scheme features a host of leading venture capital firms, while AWS is fueling further growth and innovation by providing US$1m in free Snowflake credits on its platform over four years.

“A new way to deploy enterprise applications is emerging as companies look to bring their apps and application code closer to their data,” comments Stefan Williams, VP Corporate Development and Snowflake Ventures at Snowflake.

“Innovative enhancements in AI enabled through Snowpark, the Snowflake Native App Framework, and Snowflake’s industry leading data privacy, security and governance, make it easier than ever for startups to build, deploy, and monetise enterprise apps.

“With our venture capital partners and AWS, the Powered by Snowflake Funding Program will accelerate this new era of software development.”

