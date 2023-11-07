Snowflake: Powering the next generation of startups
Snowflake is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting the next generation of early-stage startups.
Through the newly-launched Powered by Snowflake Funding Program, the tech giant is pouring up to US$100 million into startups building Snowflake Native Apps.
The scheme features a host of leading venture capital firms, while AWS is fueling further growth and innovation by providing US$1m in free Snowflake credits on its platform over four years.
“A new way to deploy enterprise applications is emerging as companies look to bring their apps and application code closer to their data,” comments Stefan Williams, VP Corporate Development and Snowflake Ventures at Snowflake.
“Innovative enhancements in AI enabled through Snowpark, the Snowflake Native App Framework, and Snowflake’s industry leading data privacy, security and governance, make it easier than ever for startups to build, deploy, and monetise enterprise apps.
“With our venture capital partners and AWS, the Powered by Snowflake Funding Program will accelerate this new era of software development.”
Snowflake’s capabilities give startups a leg-up
Startups and apps being ‘Powered by Snowflake’ stand to benefit from the speed, scale, performance and ease-of-use of Snowflake’s platform, resulting in accelerated time-to-market, improved operational efficiency and a more seamless customer experience.
With the Snowflake Native App Framework, generally available soon on AWS, developers can build, market, monetise and distribute an app to customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem via Snowflake Marketplace – all from within the organisation’s secure and governed platform.
Secure data collaboration techniques allow companies building apps on Snowflake to access more data, whether from partners, customers or data providers, to deliver enhanced insights which can act as a differentiator.
“As more startups build and scale innovative, data-intensive, AI-enriched apps, we want to offer them the resources they need to hit the market faster – and the Snowflake platform is a great example of that,” says Howard Wright, VP and Global Head of Startups at AWS.
“AWS is thrilled to contribute to the Powered by Snowflake Funding Program and make it easier for builders to connect the dots between enterprises and their customers to deliver even better products and services.”
The Powered by Snowflake Funding Program features leading venture capital firms Altimeter Capital, Amplify Partners, Anthos Capital, Coatue, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, Madrona, Menlo Ventures, Redpoint Ventures and Snowflake Ventures.
