Another recent report from McKinsey & Co discovered the remote working ‘trend’ was anything but, with 20-25% of Americans found to be doing their jobs away from the office.

However, the switch to remote, hybrid or flexible working also changed the relationship between workers’ personal and professional lives.

Working from home may have its perks, but a lack of social interaction and daily monotony has the potential to take its toll on employee mental health.

Cue the rise of the ‘workation’, an arrangement allowing workers to travel to far-flung locations, log on at their convenience and escape the 9-5 tedium – benefitting their wellbeing along the way.

And now, new research from the airline Icelandair has uncovered the 25 best destinations in the world for a wellness workation, taking into account 10 factors including internet speed, cost of living and average working hours.

European cities best for wellness workations

In carrying out its research, Icelandair used measures including a ‘quality of life index’, which takes into account eight different statistics such as purchasing power parity.