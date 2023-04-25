The way in which workplaces function has changed dramatically over the past few years.

Evidently, in terms of where employees carry out their work, there has been fundamental change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing millions around the globe to adjust to remote or hybrid working.

But the evolution of workplaces and the workforce itself goes way beyond the location in which staff are doing their jobs.

In this age of growing promises from employers – to be more sustainable, to be more inclusive, to be more understanding – are employees actually recognising discernible differences in their day-to-day experiences?

In attempting to answer exactly that, Workhuman surveyed more than 4,100 full-time employees across the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. The outcome was its latest ‘Evolution of Work’ 2023 report, the 15th iteration of the company’s annual whitepaper research.

Hybrid working becomes the norm

Workhuman discovered there was no dramatic difference in terms of the way employees were working throughout 2022, when compared to the equivalent research published a year ago.