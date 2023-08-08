Zoom had been seen as something of a flagbearer for flexible working having made huge contributions to the rise of video conferencing over the past few years.

But now, in a bid to increase interaction and productivity, the Silicon Valley-based business has joined a growing number enforcing return-to-work mandates.

“We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning a set number of days employees that live near an office need to be on site – is most effective for Zoom,” said a spokesperson for the organisation. “As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate and support our global customers.

“We’ll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently.”

The rise of Zoom

Zoom was undoubtedly one of the big beneficiaries of the pandemic.

Countless users downloaded the video communication technology in a desperate bid to stay in touch with family and friends, while businesses enlisted its capabilities as their employees adjusted to remote working.