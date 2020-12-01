AWS and Zoom further their strategic partnership

In an announcement made by Amazon Web Services (AWS) the company has announced that Zoom Video Communication (Zoom) has furthered its strategic partnership with the cloud services provider.

“Faced with unprecedented global demand this past year, we’ve been able to handle it in significant part by running the substantial majority of our cloud-based workloads on our preferred cloud provider, AWS, and relying on AWS’s performance and scalability. Looking forward, we will continue to innovate alongside AWS to reinvent virtual collaboration and deliver secure and exciting experiences for our customers,” commented Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom.

The latest multi year agreement will extend the video communications company’s long standing relationship with AWS, and will enable Zoom to rapidly scale its services to address the challenges emerging as a result of COVID-19. The partnership will also aim to deliver reliable services and continuous innovation for its customers by leveraging AWS’s global infrastructure and portfolio of services, to create a seamless and secure extension of its data centers.

In addition AWSand Zoom have established plans to collaborate on the development of new solutions for Zoom’s enterprise users, the two will look to integrate Zoom with Amazon devices and capabilities to make it easier for organisations to operate hybrid offices and remote working.

Since 2011, AWS has supported Zoom, and with the impact of COVID-19 impacting businesses, schools and governments around the world, the two organisations expanded their partnership in order to keep up with the surge in demand as millions of participants joined Zoom to continue their operations.

In addition to this surge in demand, Zoom also experienced a sharp increase in demand for customer service. To combat this AWS provided Zoom with more than 1,000 Amazon WorkSpaces - virtual desktops - to help the company to manage its increase in demand for help desk support. AWS also helped Zoom to successfully stream major events by providing additional cloud infrastructure and security monitoring support.

“COVID-19 changed everything for Zoom, putting demands on the company to meet the video conferencing needs of hundreds of millions of new participants around the globe, and AWS was there from the beginning to ensure Zoom could scale to meet these new requirements virtually overnight. When organizations build on AWS – as Zoom has done since 2011 – they transform their business, expanding and innovating much faster. Together, Zoom and AWS have delivered great experiences for new Zoom users around the world, and we look forward to using the cloud to develop new ways to help the world communicate,” concluded Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS.

