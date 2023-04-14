Amazon offices won’t be ‘ready’ for employee return date

When announced in February, Amazon’s return-to-office plans provoked outrage among tens of thousands of employees, prompting around 30,000 of them to sign a petition calling for their reversal.

The company’s expectation was that workers would be in the office at least three days a week from 1 May 2023.

But now, the tech giant may have an even bigger problem on its hands than the ultimately-rejected petition.

Several offices across the US are not scheduled to be “ready” to accommodate employees until September – four months after the return-to-office mandate comes into force.