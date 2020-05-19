Bombardier secures signalling contract for Melbourne’s $8.4bn Metro Tunnel Project

Bombardier Transportation will supply signalling infrastructure for Melbourne’s Metro Tunnel Project, one of the largest transport initiatives ever carried in Australia.

Part of the Rail Systems Alliance also comprising CPB Contractors, Melbourne Metro Rail Authority and Metro Trains Melbourne, Bombardier will install its CITYFLO 650 solution, helping to increase frequency of services on the new network.

The total value of the work to Bombardier is about $238mn, with the entire metro project valued at around $8.44bn.

RELATED STORIES:

Andrew Dudgeon, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Australia, said: “The Bombardier CITYFLO rail control solution is already moving cities across the world including Madrid, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. Once installed in Melbourne, passengers will see services along the line safely run every two to three minutes.”

Over 235mn passenger trips were made on the Melbourne Metropolitan Network from 2016 to 2017, a number forecast to grow significantly over the next 20 years.

The major tunnelling and station building work has also been contracted. The Cross Yarra Partnership, consisting of Leandlease, John Holland, Capella Capital and Bouygues, will deliver twin 9km tunnels and five new underground stations at North Melbourne (Arden), Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac.

Bombardier’s signalling system will be installed in these two new tunnels, making it the first high-capacity rail control project in Melbourne.

The company has also started to roll out the first of 75 new trains for Queensland’s newly-upgraded rail network.