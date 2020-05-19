Article
Corporate Finance

Canada Pension Plan invests CA$200mn in Premium Brands

By gor goz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, the Richmond, British Columbia based food manufacturing and distribution company, has announced it is to receive an investment of approximately CA$200mn (US$149.3mn) from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

CPPIB will purchase 2.631mn shares at $76.02 each, resulting in a stake of approximately 7.1% in Premium Brands.

"Premium Brands' strong track record of value creation, combined with its opportunities to expand its portfolio in Canada and the U.S., make this a compelling investment for CPPIB," said Deborah Orida, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Active Equities, CPPIB. "This investment builds on our Relationship Investments group's strategy to provide strategic, long-term capital to leading public companies where we can help create greater value through ongoing partnership.”

SEE ALSO:

In return, Premium Brands say that they will provide CPPIB with certain board nomination rights reflecting its investment, as well as the right to participate in any future offerings of the company’s securities.

George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands, said: "We are very pleased to be entering into this long-term partnership with CPPIB as we embark on the next stage of our growth strategy. As we have expanded our footprint across North America our pipeline of acquisition and organic growth opportunities has scaled dramatically. By partnering with CPPIB not only do we better position ourselves to execute on these opportunities but we also secure a long term focused shareholder who shares our values and vision for the future. Furthermore, we gain access to the insights of a leading global investor, which will become increasingly important as we start to look beyond North America.”

Also announced were separate agreements that would see the raising of an additional $60mn. Certain shareholders are to buy 788,000 shares at $76.02 per share.

CPPIBManufacturingfood and drinkPremium Brands
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI