Canada's best managed companies - platinum winners

Web publication Canadian Business has released its annual Best Managed Company List. We take a look at the firms who have been named some of Canada's Best Managed Companies for over seven consecutive years .

1. Capital Paving

Sector: Construction

Location: Guelph, ON

2. GreenField Speciality Alcohols

Sector: Manufacturing

Location: Toronto

3. Gregg Distributors

Sector: Distribution

Location Edmonton

4. Groupe Robert

Sector: Transportation

Location: Rougemont, QC

5. Imperial Manufacturing Group

Sector: Manufacturing

Location: Richibucto, NB

6. Kaizen Automotive Group

Sector: Retail

Location: Calgary

7. Maple Lodge Farms

Sector Food Processing

Location: Brampton, ON

8. Maple Reinders Group

Sector: Construction

Location: Lississauga, ON

9. Medcan

Sector: Healthcare

Location: Toronto

10. Pfaff Automotive Partners

Sector: Retail

Location: Vaughan, ON

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the March 2017 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Source: Canadian Business