Canada's best managed companies - platinum winners
Web publication Canadian Business has released its annual Best Managed Company List. We take a look at the firms who have been named some of Canada's Best Managed Companies for over seven consecutive years .
1. Capital Paving
Sector: Construction
Location: Guelph, ON
2. GreenField Speciality Alcohols
Sector: Manufacturing
Location: Toronto
3. Gregg Distributors
Sector: Distribution
Location Edmonton
4. Groupe Robert
Sector: Transportation
Location: Rougemont, QC
5. Imperial Manufacturing Group
Sector: Manufacturing
Location: Richibucto, NB
6. Kaizen Automotive Group
Sector: Retail
Location: Calgary
7. Maple Lodge Farms
Sector Food Processing
Location: Brampton, ON
8. Maple Reinders Group
Sector: Construction
Location: Lississauga, ON
9. Medcan
Sector: Healthcare
Location: Toronto
10. Pfaff Automotive Partners
Sector: Retail
Location: Vaughan, ON
Follow @BizReviewCANADA
Read the March 2017 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine
Source: Canadian Business
- Meet the speakers – Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE eventLeadership & Strategy
- People Moves: Salesforce, L’Oreal, BlackRock, VisaHuman Capital
- 67 CEOs reveal six mindsets of top leaders in McKinsey bookLeadership & Strategy
- 15 American companies pledging aid for Ukrainian refugeesLeadership & Strategy