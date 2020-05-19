Article
Canada's best managed companies - platinum winners

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Web publication Canadian Business has released its annual Best Managed Company List. We take a look at the firms who have been named some of Canada's Best Managed Companies for over seven consecutive years .

1. Capital Paving

Sector: Construction

Location: Guelph, ON

2. GreenField Speciality Alcohols

Sector: Manufacturing

Location: Toronto

3. Gregg Distributors

Sector: Distribution

Location Edmonton

4. Groupe Robert

Sector: Transportation

Location: Rougemont, QC

5. Imperial Manufacturing Group

Sector: Manufacturing

Location: Richibucto, NB

6. Kaizen Automotive Group

Sector: Retail

Location: Calgary

7. Maple Lodge Farms 

Sector Food Processing

Location: Brampton, ON

8. Maple Reinders Group

Sector: Construction

Location: Lississauga, ON

9. Medcan

Sector: Healthcare

Location: Toronto

10. Pfaff Automotive Partners

Sector: Retail

Location: Vaughan, ON

 

Source: Canadian Business

