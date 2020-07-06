COVID-19: UPS donates US$481,100 to Indiana/Kentucky region

In a recent announcement made by UPS, the company has donated a further US$481,100 to non-profit organisations in the Kentucky and Southern Indiana region of the US to support their relief efforts in combating COVID-19. This donation is in addition to the US$297,000 UPS donation earlier in the year to support the efforts locally.

Recipients of the 39 regional grants include the likes of: the University of Louisville, Dare to Care, WaterStep, Uspiritus, Ronald McDonald House - Kentucky, Volunteers of America, Association of Community Ministries, Scarlet Hope, SOS International, Family Scholar House, and Home of the Innocents.

The money donated by UPS will support the critical COVID-19 operations of the companies receiving the grants.

In the latest funding round by UPS, the University of Louisville received the largest grant, which will help to fund promising research into blocking the virus from infecting human cells. Originally its work was developed as a cancer treatment by researchers Paula Bates, John Trent and Dr. Don Miller.

“I deeply appreciate the gift from UPS that helps support my work,” commented Bates, a professor of medicine. “It is with gifts such as this that we will be able to advance our research and our ability to treat the novel coronavirus.”

The recipients of the grant witnessed a surge in the need for services directly related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with concerns that some of the important community resources were underfunded and unable to meet growing needs. AS a result UPS’s donations will help to fund the growing needs. “Being a good corporate citizen is about helping our community with purposeful giving. Working with these community organizations to identify immediate needs allows us to provide resources that give the largest impact,” UPS Public Affairs and Community Relations Supervisor Justin Heckel said.

Another recipient of the grant Dare to Care - which helps to feed the hungry in 13 counties in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio - is also tightening its belt when it comes to the pandemic. For every dollar of the grant, received by Dare to Care three meals were donated, as a result 75,000 meals were served to local families.

“Dare to Care is so excited to be a recipient of a grant from UPS, helping us supply thousands of meals to those in the community. UPS employees donated more than 7,000 volunteer hours last year to help us with our cause,” added Annette Ball, Chief Programs Officer of Dare to Care.

Recognised by the governments of countries around the world as a ‘critical infrastructure business’, UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods.

“The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day,” concluded UPS in a company statement.

