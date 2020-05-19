Article
Corporate Finance

Fifth Third Bank acquires MB Financial in $4.7bn deal

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has announced that it has agreed to acquire rival firm MB Financial in a deal valued at $4.7bn.

The transaction will be comprised of 90% Fifth Third stock and 10% cash, with MB Financial shareholders to receive 1.45 shares of Fifth Third stock and $5.54 in cash for each share.

See also:

Fifth Third has invested more than $1.9bn in the Chicago region in the past two years, with the acquisition of MB Financial, one of Chicago’s most significant banks, set to significantly bolster the firm’s regional presence.

“There were no other potential partners of the same caliber as MB Financial in the Chicago market, and we are very pleased to reach an agreement to merge our companies,” said Greg Carmichael, Chairman, President and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. “We view MB Financial as a unique partner in our efforts to build scale in this strategically important market.”

The merger is expected to create the fourth largest company in terms of total deposits in the Chicago area out of more than 200 banks with a 6.5% market share, whilst it will also retain a 20% market share in middle market relationships in the city, ranking it second.

“I am very excited to lead the combined organization in Chicago,” said Mitchell Feiger, President and CEO of MB Financial. “Our commercial expertise and strong credit culture complement the strengths of Fifth Third in large corporate lending, capital markets, wealth management and the payments business.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, and the go ahead of MB Financial shareholders.

ChicagoMergers & AcquisitionsFifth Third BankMB Financial
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI