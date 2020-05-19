Goldman Sachs: New Co-Chief Officer and Chief Technology Officer

In an email sent out yesterday, Goldman Sachs announced the appointment of Marco Argenti as Co-Chief Information Officer and Atte Lahtiranta as Chief Technology Officer.

As part of the roles Argenti and Lahtiranta will work closely with George Lee, Co-Chief Information Officer to advance the company’s engineering strategy to deliver innovative technology and data solutions.

Marco Argenti

After starting his career as an entrepreneur, Marco Argenti now has over 30 years of technology experience. Argenti joins Goldman Sachs from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was Vice President of Technology overseeing all aspects of the product lifecycle of Cloud Services. Previously Argenti spent several years at Nokia Corporation where he was Senior Vice President and Global Head of Developer Experience and Marketplace overseeing Nokia’s developer ecosystem and app store.

Argenti has a master’s degree in Informatics Engineering from Università di Pisa – Facoltà di Ingegneria and a qualification in Management Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.

Image source: Goldman Sachs

SEE ALSO:

Atte Lahtiranta

Atte Lahtiranta has over 20 years of technology experience with a BS in Computer Science from Metropolia Ammattikorkeakoulu – Helsinki Metropolia University of Applied Sciences. Lahtiranta joins Goldman Sachs from Verizon Media Group where he was Chief Technology Officer overseeing IT, security, infrastructure, shared core platform, big data and machine learning. Prior to Verizon Lahtiranta was Senior Fellow and Architect at Yahoo! Inc. overseeing engineering and architecture for accounts and identity platforms.

Image source: Goldman Sachs

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is a leading global investment banking, security and investment management firm.