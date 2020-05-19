Molson Coors Canada - At A Glance

Written by: Suzanne Niles, Chief People Officer, Molson Coors Canada

Since 1786 when John Molson founded the company in Montreal, generations of Canadians have been proud to take part in brewing some of Canada’s best-loved beers and, in the process, building a fine company. Over that time, Molson Coors Canada has been woven into the very fabric of Canada – we’re part of the way people celebrate occasions big and small or simply come together. That sense of being part of people’s lives comes to us naturally. “We are all members of a larger community,” John Molson said, “which depends on everyone playing a part.”

Our company at a glance:

· Second oldest company in Canada, we employ more than 3,500 Canadians nationwide. We also maintain a relationship with over 3,600 retirees/pensioners;

· We proudly brew a variety of great beer brands, including Molson Canadian, Molson Export and Canadian 67; Coors Light; Rickard’s; Creemore, and many others;

· Through a program we call “The Power to Make a Difference,” our employees are helping us find ways to make our breweries more energy efficient. Our goal is an annual 5% reduction in consumption;

· Our employees are actively engaged in water stewardship through our One Drop, One Ripple program. Further, we havepledged to conserve water throughout our company by signing the United Nations CEO Water Mandate. We are working together to reduce Molson Coors’ global water use by 15% by 2012.

· In 2010, Molson Coors Canada invested 4.5 million dollars in the greater communities across Canada.

The current trends in benefits at Molson Coors Canada

Rewarding the people who work for us is a vital part of our business. We offer highly competitive compensation, short and long term incentives and significant contributions through monetary spot-awards. Year-end bonuses for salaried employees in 2010 ranged from $1,000 to $30,000. We also have many other forms of employee recognition.

Benefits are the most loved by employees and why

· Each employee receives 52 vouchers per year that can be redeemed anytime for a case of 12 bottles of beer.

· Major sporting event tickets: including hockey, basketball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, etc. These are available per department to be distributed as a form of recognition and appreciation.

· Scholarship program: Dependent children of Molson employees who have been employed for one year are eligible to apply: up to $2,800 per year for university students, $1,400 for college students.

· Service awards: We recognize hallmark anniversaries with a lapel pin and gift and some locations host an annual banquet.

· Employees truly appreciate the flexible work environment. It allows them the flexibility to get their work done while enjoying a good work life balance.

· Molson Coors Donations Fund supports our employees through “matching gifts” for nonprofit and charitable donations…up to a maximum match of $5000 per employee and a double match if the employee holds an executive or leadership position with the charity.

· Molson Coors Canada allows employees a day off with pay in support of a not for profit or charitable organization.

· Molson Coors Community Cheer will be launched in late September. The program will encourage employees to work with friends in their communities to apply for grants in support of promoting active lifestyles in their communities.

· Our hiring referral program awards current employees up to $2000 if their referred candidate is hired by Molson Coors.

The Molson Coors Canada employee experience

Being social is deeply ingrained in who we are. After all, we’re a beer company.

In our offices and at all of our breweries there are regular pub nights where people get to mingle and relax, plan team sports events, brainstorm on a project, get one another caught up on a local event or simply hang out and get to know each other better. There are organized and informal team sports, picnics and barbecues. We also host fun brand related competitions, like the Coors Light Mystery Mansion where our Events & Promotions team invites employees to get involved in designing the Mansion program. Best design winners get to work and play at the Mansion along with our customers. We have several opportunities similar to this one throughout the year. We also ensure that “responsible choices” are front and centre by promoting responsible drinking at our events internal and externally alike.

Other company activities:

· Annual national employee hockey tournament

· Annual golf outing in our major centres – In Montreal for example up to 600 employees take part every year and we’re in our 34th year

· Company-funded barbecue lunches at all locations

· A range of Molson-sponsored sports teams, golf outings and similar events

· Annual staff and children’s holiday parties

· Staff-selected community improvement activities

· Group outings to local and professional hockey games and sporting events

“Beer Life” is an exciting new magazine that we’ve created to make sure that those who aren’t keen to be sitting in front of a computer screen can still keep up with what’s new in shaping Molson Coors Canada. Some employees and retirees alike told us they’d like something in print and we’ve produced a magazine that will catch on with a lot of people in the company.

Our retirees are an important part of our on-going community – whether online or through the magazine, we want to stay connected. In fact, Dave Perkins has a direct line that retirees can call, and they do! He’s thrilled to respond.