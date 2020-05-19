Nike accelerates data analytics strategy with Zodiac acquisition

Leading US Oregon-based retail company Nike has acquired consumer data analytics firm Zodiac in the aim of accelerating the improvement of its customer service policy that will look to serve consumers both more quickly and more personally.

“The acquisition of Zodiac demonstrates our commitment to further accelerating Nike’s digital transformation and enhancing our consumer data and analytics capabilities to help us serve consumers globally,” said Adam Sussman, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Nike.

“We’re adding world-class data-science talent and best-in-class tools to power 1:1 relationships with consumers through digital and physical consumer experiences.”

Nike’s acquisition of Zodiac is latest demonstration of retail companies attempting to digitize their operations, with Levi Strauss having recently unveiled a new end-to-end digital platform that redefines its product marketing.

The news comes a week after the company announced that its current Chairman, President and CEO, Mark Parker, will continue in this role beyond 2020, whilst Elliot Hill has been appointed as the company’s President of Consumer and Marketplace.

“We are fortunate to have a strong management team in place who is well suited to drive our next stage of growth and to steward and evolve our culture in the future.”