Article
Corporate Finance

Ontario's Parsons awarded $61mn contract for new Windsor-Detroit Bridge

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Ontario-based construction engineering company Parsons has been awarded a new $61mn contract by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) for the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The WDBA has named Parsons as the Owner’s Engineer of the project that will connect Windsor, Ontario to Detroit Michigan, with the role set to commence beginning April.

See also:

“Parsons is excited to serve as WDBA’s Owner’s Engineer and to be involved with this historic project,” said Mike Johnson, Parsons Group President. “We have a proven track-record on major infrastructure projects around the world, and we look forward to collaborating with WDBA to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge.”

As Owner’s Engineer of the project, Parsons will be responsible for supporting WDBA in designing the bridge, providing technical advice and overseeing construction activities through inspections, compliance reviews and audits.

The appointment follows Parsons being selected as WDBA’s General Engineering Consultant back in January 2015, providing it with a range of professional engineering services related to preparatory activities and procurement for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“As we finalize our procurement process to select a private-sector partner to deliver the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, it is important that we take steps now to prepare for the start of significant construction,” Added André Juneau, Interim Chief Executive Officer of WDBA.

“In addition to getting the sites ready through preparatory activities, we are getting our organization ready to manage the project with appointing Parsons as our Owner’s Engineer being our first critical step.”

Construction on the bridge is set to commence this year.

OntarioWindsorDetroitBridge Construction
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI