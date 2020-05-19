Ontario's Parsons awarded $61mn contract for new Windsor-Detroit Bridge

Leading Ontario-based construction engineering company Parsons has been awarded a new $61mn contract by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) for the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The WDBA has named Parsons as the Owner’s Engineer of the project that will connect Windsor, Ontario to Detroit Michigan, with the role set to commence beginning April.

See also:

“Parsons is excited to serve as WDBA’s Owner’s Engineer and to be involved with this historic project,” said Mike Johnson, Parsons Group President. “We have a proven track-record on major infrastructure projects around the world, and we look forward to collaborating with WDBA to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge.”

As Owner’s Engineer of the project, Parsons will be responsible for supporting WDBA in designing the bridge, providing technical advice and overseeing construction activities through inspections, compliance reviews and audits.

The appointment follows Parsons being selected as WDBA’s General Engineering Consultant back in January 2015, providing it with a range of professional engineering services related to preparatory activities and procurement for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

“As we finalize our procurement process to select a private-sector partner to deliver the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, it is important that we take steps now to prepare for the start of significant construction,” Added André Juneau, Interim Chief Executive Officer of WDBA.

“In addition to getting the sites ready through preparatory activities, we are getting our organization ready to manage the project with appointing Parsons as our Owner’s Engineer being our first critical step.”

Construction on the bridge is set to commence this year.