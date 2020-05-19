Article
Corporate Finance

Scotiabank partners with fintech Kabbage to offer small business loans

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Scotiabank is to invest in Atlanta-based fintech lender Kabbage. The partnership will allow the Canadian bank’s customers to access small business loans through Kabbage’s online financial technology platform.

Scotiabank customers in Canada and Mexico can apply for business loans of up to $100,000 “in as little as seven minutes” through the fully automated platform, the companies said.

Scotiabank took part in a financing round last autumn in which Kabbage raised $135 million from investors (including international banks ING and Santander. As a result, Santander and ING partnered with Kabbage to offer loans to small and medium-sized businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe on Kabbage’s platform
 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Kabbage fintechKabbage INGKabbage SantanderKabbage small business loans
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI