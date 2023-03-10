Trouble at Silicon Valley Bank as shares plummet

All is not well at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Shares in SVB plunged on Thursday after the banking heavyweight announced it had sold almost 80% of its AFS portfolio for US$21 billion – taking a US$1.8bn hit.

To put that loss into context, the company’s net income in 2021 was US$1.5bn.

Then came a further revelation that SVB was selling $2.25bn worth of shares to help shore up its financial situation.

The result? Investors opting to pull their funds from the bank, concerned their money was no longer safe.

Stock plummeted by more than 60%, before another decline of 20% in after-hours trading. More than US$80bn in value was wiped from bank shares.

