Article
Corporate Finance

Shopify Inc. completes deal with Export Development Canada (EDC)

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Today, leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform Shopify Inc. announced that it has completed a deal with Export Development Canada (EDC) to insure Shopify Capital’s merchant cash advances.

“Our partnership with EDC supports the continued growth of Shopify Capital,” stated Brett O’Grady, Head of Treasury and Risk for Shopify.

“Shopify is a dynamic, globally minded Canadian exporter and a national tech champion,” said Stephen Callaghan, Regional Vice-President, Ontario, Export Development Canada. “Shopify’s innovative services and products make it easier for small Canadian businesses to engage in trade and manage their cash flows.”

Shopify Capital launched earlier this year, in order to support entrepreneurs in finding secure financing. Here are some key facts about the new company:

  • Shopify has over 1,500 employees
  • The business now has offices in Ottawa, Montreal, Waterloo, Toronto and San Francisco
  • Co-founders Daniel Weinand and Tobi Lütke originally launched the Shopify as a snowboard retailer. They soon found that the retail platforms was a necessary product for online business
  • Since raising $131 million in its IPO in May last year, Shopify shares have risen more than 145 percent from the IPO price of $17 on the New York Stock Exchange
  • The company attributes growth in its subscription solutions to improved ability to customise its platform, user support, and pricing for larger retailers.
  • Shopify caters to over 1,000 merchants, including the likes of Nestle, Boeing, Budweiser, Kanye and Red Bull
  • 59 percent of the company’s customer located in the US
partnership
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI