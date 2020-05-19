TELUS Reports Q2 Gain Led By Wireless Growth

TELUS Corporation reported today its second quarter 2012 revenue earnings which saw a four per cent increase to $2.7 billion. Bringing shares up two per cent to $1.01, the gain was a direct result of a seven per cent increase in wireless revenue earnings and 8.5 per cent growth in wireline data.

“Our second quarter results continue to demonstrate that our focus on investing in our broadband data networks and services, whilst providing a differentiated customer experience, continues to pay off in the competitive Canadian marketplace,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO.

Revenue growth in the TELUS’s wireless sector was generated by 112,000 new wireless customers, bringing the TELUS total wireless user base up 22 per cent in comparison to Q2 2011. In wireless data growth, TELUS saw a 27 per cent increase and is still an industry leader, with 2.4 per cent growth, in wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU).

“These results demonstrate the significant success of our highly engaged team driving our top priority of putting customers first. We are also intent on advancing still further our long-standing corporate priority of making disciplined investments to improve operating efficiency,” said Entwistle.

In TELUS’s TV sector, the company saw 43,000 new TV customers in the second quarter and 20,000 high speed Internet subscribers. TELUS’s total TV subscriber base now has reached 595,000, an increase of 48 per cent from 2011. These increases led to an 8.5 per cent wireline data revenue growth, offsetting phone line revenue declines.

To allow for even further revenue increase opportunities, TELUS is focusing on re-investing in its business which includes expanding its LTE wireless network and developing two Internet Data Centres for further service provisions.