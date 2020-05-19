Article
Corporate Finance

TELUS Reports Q2 Gain Led By Wireless Growth

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

TELUS Corporation reported today its second quarter 2012 revenue earnings which saw a four per cent increase to $2.7 billion. Bringing shares up two per cent to $1.01, the gain was a direct result of a seven per cent increase in wireless revenue earnings and 8.5 per cent growth in wireline data.

“Our second quarter results continue to demonstrate that our focus on investing in our broadband data networks and services, whilst providing a differentiated customer experience, continues to pay off in the competitive Canadian marketplace,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO.

Revenue growth in the TELUS’s wireless sector was generated by 112,000 new wireless customers, bringing the TELUS total wireless user base up 22 per cent in comparison to Q2 2011. In wireless data growth, TELUS saw a 27 per cent increase and is still an industry leader, with 2.4 per cent growth, in wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU).

“These results demonstrate the significant success of our highly engaged team driving our top priority of putting customers first. We are also intent on advancing still further our long-standing corporate priority of making disciplined investments to improve operating efficiency,” said Entwistle.

In TELUS’s TV sector, the company saw 43,000 new TV customers in the second quarter and 20,000 high speed Internet subscribers. TELUS’s total TV subscriber base now has reached 595,000, an increase of 48 per cent from 2011. These increases led to an 8.5 per cent wireline data revenue growth, offsetting phone line revenue declines.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 “In addition, our low rate of wireless disconnections, called churn and a key measure of customer loyalty, is an industry leading 1.39 per cent for our postpaid and prepaid customers combined and is our best result in over five years. These results demonstrate the significant success of our highly engaged team driving our top priority of putting customers first. We are also intent on advancing still further our long-standing corporate priority of making disciplined investments to improve operating efficiency.”

To allow for even further revenue increase opportunities, TELUS is focusing on re-investing  in its business which includes expanding its LTE wireless network and developing two Internet Data Centres for further service provisions. 

TELUSTELUS corporationTELUS mobilityTELUS wireless
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI