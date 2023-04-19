Top 10 private equity firms in North America

Every year, Private Equity International publishes its list of the top 300 private equity firms in the world based on money raised over the previous five years.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 based in North America.

1. KKR

After spending eight years in the PEI 300 top three, New York-based KKR skyrocketed to the top of the list in 2022 and was also the only firm to surpass the US$100 billion capital raised mark.

Established in 1976 by Henry Kravis and George Roberts, KKR made its name in the US before opening a London office in 1998. Further expansion has continued across the globe over the past two decades.

As of 31 Dec 2022, the company had US$504bn in assets under management (AUM).