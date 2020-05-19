Top Canadian Jewellery Designers

When shopping for luxury jewellery there many designers across the globe to chose from. In an industry that is highly competitive, designers must come up with unique designs and ideas to stand out amongst the crowd. Whether promoting simple designs utilising Swarovski crystals or bringing luxury to the next level by using precious gems and luxury metals, these Canadian designers have a multitude of jewelry that will fulfill your every need.

Niki Kavakonis Designs

Inspired by Canada itself, Niki Kavakonis is a truly authentic Canadian designer. Interested in art at an early age, Kavakonis’s jewellery creations convey her life’s passions. For Kavakonis, jewellery has always exemplified miniature sculptural qualities in which she emphasises in a multitude of her designs.

Tip of the Iceberg Ring

A ring that represents the wonder of the northern Canadian landscape, the Tip of the Iceberg ring is 18k white gold and features a 2.02 carat octahedral diamond mined from the Ekati mine in the Northwest Territories. Chosen for its desirable shape, the octahedral diamond is placed in an innovative setting, without prongs to hold the diamond in place, to create an illusion of a floating iceberg. The ring has been recognised for its unique design and was on an exhibition tour titled ‘The Nature of Diamonds tour of North America’ from 2008-2010 in a palladium setting.

Reena Ahluwalia

A Toronto-based Canadian jewellery designer, Reena Ahluwalia gets design inspiration from her family’s Indian heritage and her passion for diamonds. Originally born in India, Ahluwalia’s relation to India helped begin her career, as jewellery is an “intrinsic part of everyday life in Indian culture”. Cultivating a successful 15-year career, Ahluwalia’s interaction with the global diamond community has resulted in some fabulous luxury jewellery.

Stars of Africa

The Stars of Africa collection available at Royal Asscher, features floating diamonds in a fluid filled sapphire dome usually encased in luxury metals. Offering rings, pendants, cufflinks, necklaces and earrings, the Stars of Africa collection benefits Royal Asscher’s Africa-focused fundraising initiative, with goals to help improve Africa’s infrastructure by generating funding for healthcare, education and self sufficiency programs.

Karen McClintock

Inspired by fashion, nature and photographs, Karen McClintock’s pieces portray a variety of themes. Usually made with sterling silver, semi-precious stones, Swarvoski crystals, pearls and vintage coins, McClintock’s classic pieces represent beauty, charm and sophistication. Based in Ottawa, McClintock’s fashions are being recognised internationally; specifically she was offered a spot in the Oscar celebrity gifting suite for the prestigious event.

Tulip Drop Necklace and Earrings

Part of McClintock’s Spring 2012 collection, the Tulip Drop necklace and matching earrings bring sophistication to any outfit. A strand fine sterling chain, the necklace features a tulip bail and pewter Swarovski crystal pendant. The matching earrings feature pewter Swarovski crystals as well.

From extreme luxury to the sophisticated every day, Canadian designers are becoming globally known as some of the best. Whether inspired by their native surrounding, their ancestry or beautiful photographs, jewellery designers create some of the most beautiful pieces out of simple materials.