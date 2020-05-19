5 ways to amplify your event email open rates

If your business wants to increase attendance at its next event, then you need to focus on your event emails.

The question is how can you successfully reach recipients and increase your email open rates?

Here are just a few ways to make sure everyone on your mailing list opens your event emails:

Don't overdo it

Just because you have an impressive number of subscribers on your email list doesn't mean they all want multiple emails about your next business event. That's why it's important to practice some restraint when sending your event emails.

Sending one or maybe two event emails will increase the chances of customers opening those emails.

However, sending too many email reminders will only annoy your customers. This will result in your recipients ignoring future event emails.

It's also important to target the right audience with your event emails. Not everyone wants to attend your business events and that's fine.

Targeting past event attendees and regular shoppers rather than one-time customers will result in higher open rates.

Give the subject line a little love

The first thing that pops out with an email is the subject line.

As the following article looks at, if you want to increase your event email open rates, then you need to make sure your subject line shines. Don't just put something generic like "Sales Event" or "Upcoming Event" in your subject lines.

Instead, try to be more descriptive with your subject lines while still keeping the word count low.

For example, if your business is throwing a sales event, put "Huge Storewide Sale! 30% to 50% Off All Merchandise" in the subject line. When recipients have a better idea of what's in the email, they'll be more likely to open it.

Put important dates and times in the spotlight

The most important part of any event email is the pertinent facts, such as the date and time the event takes place. By putting this information in bold print at the top of your email, recipients will get all the information they need right away.

Putting event dates and times in the body of the email is effective, but only if recipients open your email in the first place.

To ensure they do, consider putting at least the date or day of the week the event takes place in the subject line.

Whether you put "Friday, Saturday, and Sunday" or "This Weekend" in the subject, interested recipients will definitely open the email to find out the exact time your event takes place.

Be descriptive

Much like the example above, make sure you don't skimp on the facts in the body of the email itself.

To use the sales event example again, make sure you mention which products are on sale and how much of a discount your shoppers will be receiving. This will make your email worthwhile to customers and increase future open rates.

Send with time to spare

Finally, make sure you send your business's event emails with plenty of time to spare. There's nothing worse than getting an event email the day before or the day of the event.

Being timely will give those recipients who do open your event emails plenty of time to plan on attending.

When you're ready to increase event attendance, keep in mind the email open rate tips above.

