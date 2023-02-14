Accenture report: Reinventing companies are best performers

A small minority of large companies are taking it upon themselves to lead a digital revolution, "setting a new performance frontier" for themselves and their industries in the process.

That's according to new research carried out by Accenture, which surveyed more than 1,500 C-suite executives across 10 countries and concluded a handful of firms could now be classed as 'Reinventors'.

Researchers have coined the phrase 'Total Enterprise Reinvention' to describe attempts from leadership teams to adopt a deliberate and continuous strategy of change at their businesses, powered by advancements in technology such as AI and cloud computing.