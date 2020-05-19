Adobe Systems buys TubeMogul for $540 million

Video advertising software company TubeMogul has been acquired by technology giant Adobe Systems for a staggering $540 million.

The company’s main platforms enable companies to purchase across several media channels to ensure their content reaches the maximum audience, which will be furthered through integrating with Adobe’s Marketing Cloud systems.

Originally founded in 2007 and based in California, the company has since expanded worldwide and gone from strength to strength, providing cross-screen advertising planning to provide ample support and diversity to the company platforms, alongside commencing internships for college graduates who have a keen interest in digital and video advertising.

CEO of TubeMogul Brett Wilson said: “This will be the industry’s first independent end-to-end video advertising platform. Current TubeMogul clients can envision a future where first-party data and measurement from Audience Manager and Adobe Analytics is available directly in TubeMogul’s platform — a combined data and buying dynamo that spans TV and digital formats.

“A combined Adobe and TubeMogul is uniquely aligned with advertisers. Once integrated, this will enable brands and agencies to plan, buy, measure and optimize their global video advertising with a neutral, independent partner that doesn’t have direct ownership of media or content.

"Our combined incentive is to arm marketers with insights on what’s working — and act on it.”

Wilson will remain at TubeMogul as part of Adobe’s Digital Marketing team in order to ensure a seamless transition.

Brad Rencher, Adobe Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Digital Marketing division, commented: "Whether it’s episodic TV, indie films or Hollywood blockbusters, video consumption is exploding across every device and brands are following those eyeball.

"With the acquisition of TubeMogul, Adobe will give customers a 'one-stop shop' for video advertising, providing even more strategic value for our Adobe Marketing Cloud customers.”

