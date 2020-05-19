Best Websites for Your Business to Attract Canadian Consumers

Using the Internet as a means of advertising and marketing promotional materials to consumers has become the forefront of many companies’ advertising campaigns. Online advertising can be found in the forms of search engine marketing, social media marketing, email marketing and website advertising. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada, by the end of 2014, Internet ad revenues will rise to $4 billion, that is a 13% growth from 2013.

While media consumption continues to transition to new digital platforms, businesses are scrambling to find the best and most effective method of online advertising. As with traditional offline advertising, online ad campaigns need to focus on target audience’s demography, geography, psychology, and most importantly, the media and platforms used by these consumers.

You May Also Enjoy:

According to Alexa.com, the top 5 most visited sites used by Canadians in 2014 are:

1- Google.ca

Canada’s Google website with its own Canadian database.

Google.ca is the site with the highest combination of visitors and page views per day in Canada. With 91.9% of Canadians using both Google.ca and Google.com to conduct their online searches, Google seems to be an obvious choice for enhancing a company’s growth.

2- Facebook.com

A social media platform that connects people to keep up with friends, upload photos, share links and videos.

With 7 million daily Canadian users, Facebook is the 2nd most daily visited site in Canada. Being the most used social media website in the country, Facebook has become a great tool for brands to reach, build a relationship and communicate with their potential customers.

3- YouTube.com

YouTube is a way to get your videos to the people who matter to you. Upload, tag and share your videos worldwide!

Canadians rank third in the world for the use of YouTube spending an average of 17.59 minutes per day on this site. With in-video advertising, there is a great deal of opportunity for brands to be in front of their clients.

4- Yahoo.com

A major Internet portal and service provider, offering search results, customizable content, chatrooms, free e-mail, clubs and pager.

Yahoo.com commands 2% share of web searches in Canada. Even if the number of Yahoo users in Canada seems low, businesses should not ignore this small fraction of potential clients.

5- Amazon.ca

The online shopping superstore in Canada!

84.6% of the visits to Amazon.ca per month are from Canada, giving a focused audience to businesses for their online marketing purposes.

Online advertising has become an essential element in a company’s yearly marketing and promotional strategy. Numerous benefits such as cost efficiency, robust customer targeting and insight, make online marketing an imperative instrument for growth and awareness of a brand.

In case you are still uncertain about the importance of online advertising, here are a few more facts about Canadians Internet use:

87% of Canadians are connected to the Internet.

99.5% of Canadians who use the Internet use it daily.

Average Canadian spends 41 hours each month online.

74% of Canadians research products online before buying in store.

50% of Canadians shop online.

Source: ComScore.com

Let's connect!