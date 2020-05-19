BNN to rebrand following Bell Media and Bloomberg partnership

Bell Media and Bloomberg have announced plans to rebrand BNN to BNN Bloomberg, as the two have partnered up to create a diversified leading business news platform.

“Adding Bloomberg’s worldwide assets, culture, and multi-platform product offering to Canada’s established and most-watched business news network is an ideal fit,” said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. “BNN Bloomberg will evolve Canadian business news for years to come, while also offering considerable and valuable content to our radio stations across the country.”

The companies will compile a joint portfolio of digital, television and radio-based business content, leveraging both Bloomberg’s five Canadian news bureaus and its network of 2,700 journalists and analysts, in addition to BNN’s own resources.

“As a leading global business media company, Bloomberg Media provides a unique and differentiated multi-platform content offering, and this agreement reinforces our aggressive partnership expansion strategy with leading news providers in the world’s most important markets,” said Justin Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media.

“BNN Bloomberg builds on our already strong reach in Canada, and together with Bell Media, we look forward to delivering quality business and financial news and analysis to Canada’s decision makers across TV, radio, and digital.”

BNN’s website will be transformed to BNNBloomberg.ca as part of the deal, whilst BNN’s own news channel will become available around the clock as a result of Bloomberg’s vast resources.