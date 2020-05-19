Article
Digital Strategy

Chigago advertising agency receives $4bn US Army contract

By hotmaillogin
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Chicago advertising agency DDB announced this week it had been selected to handle the US Army advertising account. The contract is for "a full array of advertising and marketing services for a 5-year base period and two successive option periods of, respectively, 3 years and 2 years, for a total possible period of performance of 10 years," according to a Government Accountability Office. The Chicago Business Journal reports the deal has been valued at US$4bn over the possible 10 year period.

Chicago DDB has been selected as the lead agency in the deal, which has been officially awarded to the company’s parent, Omnicom Group Global Agency. Eight other companies belonging to Omnicom are expected to be involved in the deal, but DDB Chicago “will have the distinction of being the lead agency on the business.”

SEE ALSO: 

 

 

According to the Chicago Business Journal, “The group of Omnicom agencies working on the Army account will tentatively be called Team DDB.”

DDB Chicago also led Omnicom Global’s efforts to secure the account, a “complicated and protracted process that spanned two years”. According to the Department of Defence press release, DDB outbid four other contractors to receive the account, including incumbent McCann Worldgroup. According to AdAge, McCann Worldgroup “has said it is taking the matter of its dismissal from the review to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.”

MarketingadvertisingArmyDDB Chicago
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI