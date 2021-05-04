Gartner: 5 sales priorities for shift to digital selling

Recognising that the pandemic has triggered a permanent shift to virtual selling, Gartner asserts that companies must therefore make a shift in their sales enablement strategies by optimising their approach to virtual seller enablement in areas including enablement technology, onboarding, training, communications and events.

With virtual selling “expected to continue being an important capability of sales organisations in a post-COVID-19 era”, says Doug Bushee, senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales practice, “sales enablement has a critical role to play in enabling sellers to prepare, plan and deliver engaging virtual sales interactions”.

And to prepare sellers for a successful future of what Gartner refers to as digital-first selling behaviours, sales leaders “must implement immediate and longer-term actions to develop and maintain a virtual selling strategy”.

From investing sales enablement platforms to delivering training modules for the new digital-first salesperson, here are the five areas that sales leaders should consider taking action in, according to Gartner.