[Infographic] Simple guide to online marketing

The internet presents a high number of tools that marketers can use to spread the word about their products and services. These tools are SEO, content marketing, social media, lead generation, email marketing, paid advertisements and analytics.

This is a great treasure trove that can make a significant positive difference for your campaigns when deployed wisely. This infographic is full of exactly this kind of wisdom. For example, there are five steps to successfully executing SEO. It isn’t just about filling out tags.

After SEO, content marketing is next. The creation of content to your online marketing strategy is essential. Fortunately, there is a variety of content that you can create, in addition to blogs. For example, there are videos and visualizations. Whether or not there is original content on your website will determine if uses learn to trust and rely on your website, and consequently, brand.

Today there are 64 percent more social media users than there were just 10 years ago. These users are using the “big five” social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and Pinterest. Social media is a unique marketing medium because it’s about being social, not selling This infographic will guide you in how to strike a balance.

Up to 60 percent of website visitors leave right away. You need four tools to convert these visits into leads: content offer, landing pages, calls-to-action and an email tool. While email may seem pale as a marketing tool compared to the en vogue social media, actually 85 percent of all people on the web use email, as opposed to 62 percent who use social media.

These are only a few things you can learn in the following infographic by eliv8 Management Consulting.

Related Story: [Infographic] The richest person in every state

Related Story: Is it a good idea to hire candidates with an online degree?

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter!

Read our latest edition - Business Review USA