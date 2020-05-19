Largest IKEA in the US to open in California

Launching on the 8 February, the new IKEA store at Burbank will incorporate parking for nearly 2,000 visitors, a restaurant to seat approximately 600 guests, in addition to affordable consumer goods for the home and garden, incorporating their entire range previously not on display at other IKEA stores across the US.

Covering 22 acres and 450,000 square feet, the new store will be ideal for families, with a childrens play area traditionally seen in previous IKEA stores remaining within the building’s designs, allowing parents to shop freely and utilise the company’s Loyalty Programme. Burbank Store Manager Jeff O’Shaughnessy informed the L.A. Times, “We cannot wait for customers to experience our new store’s ease of access, convenient parking and updated layout.”

The store will be twice the size as previous stores. The current Burbank store which previously opened back in 1990 is set to close at the beginning of February and be transformed into a 765 housing complex through a partnership between Crown Realty & Development and CAPREF Manager.

In addition, the new store will increase employment within the area, at which Store Manager Jeff O’Shaughnessy commented, “We are thrilled that our move to a newer, roomier building allows us to offer 140 new jobs with limitless opportunity at a global company known for being a great place to work.”

