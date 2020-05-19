Lay down and stay awhile—Red Roof Inn franchise coming to Canada

Have you been searching for the perfect place to stay? Good news, Canada: the Red Roof Inn hotel franchise is coming! Red Roof Inns Inc. has recently signed a 20-year deal to expand.

The Red Roof Inn will be joining forces with Canadian hotel developer Glenn Squires, as well as his Nova Scotia-based Pacrim Hospitality Services Inc. Conveniently enough, the first of four new hotels should be opening as soon as the end of 2016. The locations that these hotels will first open in include Grand Falls and Bay Roberts in Newfoundland and Labrador province and Wolfville and Antigonish in Nova Scotia. Most of these new locations in Canada will become Red Roof Plus hotels to better accommodate those who are traveling for business purposes.

Squires has over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has recently stated the following: “There is a large demand for economy hotels to fill an open void. This is a natural fit for Red Roof and especially the Canadian consumer who is eager for more choices and low costs.”

The Red Roof Inn doesn’t just have plans to expand in Canada. In 2014, the hotel announced that they plan to develop as many as 40 new locations throughout Brazil in the next 25 years.

