Lay's Potato Chip contest shows the importance of marketing

As the Lay’s Do Us a Flavour contest nears closer to an end — Canadians have until September 30th to vote, with the winner being announced in late November—we’re taking a look at how important it is to not only market your product, but also pursue new and inventive techniques to get consumers interested.

Out of 950,000 submissions, four finalists have been chosen: Cowboy BBQ Beans, Butter Chicken, Montreal Smoked Meat and PEI Scalloped Potatoes. The winner who receives the most votes will get a $50,000 grand prize, plus one per cent of the future sales of their flavour.

This contest, put on by Lay’s Potato Chips, is important for several different reasons.

For starters, the contest takes place in Canada and the United States, proving that both countries have a large audience interested in this type of marketing campaign.

Second, Lay’s is effectively showing just how significant marketing is to a company, as well as how pursuing new and innovating marketing techniques can really get consumers excited about a product. Lay’s is doing something right and people are taking notice.

Whether or not you’re personally interested in one of these new flavours, it’s still fun to follow the contest, vote and predict who will win.

Lay’s also keeps traditional consumers happy, with its Classic, Honey Barbecue and Salt & Vinegar chips always available.

To further show just how important marketing truly is, we’ve put together a list of different ways in which your business can benefit from various advertising and promoting efforts.

Help your business grow

When you appropriately market your business, your hard work can often:

Create consumer preference for your brand

Increase in sales and profits

Provide the business with focus and direction by identifying the best opportunities worth pursuing

Save the company time and money

Attract the right employees

Support the overall business objective(s)

Serve as a foundation for all of your communication campaigns

Identify the tools that the company can use to fight off competition and gain market share

Don’t be afraid to have fun with your marketing techniques—think outside of the box. You want to attract new customers, but still please your old ones. Therefore, come up with three or four different ideas, and then determine which one (and why) will best benefit your business.

