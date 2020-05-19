Article
Digital Strategy

Loblaw, Metrolinx to offer new type of grocery pickup service

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw has announced that it has signed a new partnership with public transport provider Metrolinx in the aim of offering a new type of grocery pickup service that serves those on the move.

The two companies will together launch the new GO Transit stations in the Spring whereby consumers will be able to pickup up their online grocery shopping, particularly catering to time pressed commuters on the move.

See also:

“Our customers lead busy lives and this exciting new service—a first in Canada—will make their trips home that much quicker,” said Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx. “There will now be a new benefit to taking the GO train, with the ability to pick up groceries at five different stations through Loblaw’s PC Express pick-up service, with more to come. This is just another way we’re making it better, faster and easier to take transit.”

The new grocery pickup will be launched through Loblaw’s PC Express click-and-collect model, set to be piloted at five Go stations across Ontario - Bronte, Oakville, Clarkson, Rouge Hill and Whitby.

“This is a logical extension of our increasingly popular e-commerce services, and the growing customer appeal for ordering groceries online and picking them up when it’s most convenient,” said Jeremy Pee, SVP, E-Commerce, Loblaw Companies Limited. “With PC Express pick up locations, we’re giving customers and commuters the best brands and products we have to offer, easy online ordering, and some time back in their day.”

Orders will be available for pickup within 24 hours, giving commuters time to place their order the night before and pickup their groceries up in the afternoon of the next day during their travels.

LoblawGO TransitMetrolinxPC Express
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI