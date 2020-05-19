Loblaw, Metrolinx to offer new type of grocery pickup service

Leading Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw has announced that it has signed a new partnership with public transport provider Metrolinx in the aim of offering a new type of grocery pickup service that serves those on the move.

The two companies will together launch the new GO Transit stations in the Spring whereby consumers will be able to pickup up their online grocery shopping, particularly catering to time pressed commuters on the move.

“Our customers lead busy lives and this exciting new service—a first in Canada—will make their trips home that much quicker,” said Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx. “There will now be a new benefit to taking the GO train, with the ability to pick up groceries at five different stations through Loblaw’s PC Express pick-up service, with more to come. This is just another way we’re making it better, faster and easier to take transit.”

The new grocery pickup will be launched through Loblaw’s PC Express click-and-collect model, set to be piloted at five Go stations across Ontario - Bronte, Oakville, Clarkson, Rouge Hill and Whitby.

“This is a logical extension of our increasingly popular e-commerce services, and the growing customer appeal for ordering groceries online and picking them up when it’s most convenient,” said Jeremy Pee, SVP, E-Commerce, Loblaw Companies Limited. “With PC Express pick up locations, we’re giving customers and commuters the best brands and products we have to offer, easy online ordering, and some time back in their day.”

Orders will be available for pickup within 24 hours, giving commuters time to place their order the night before and pickup their groceries up in the afternoon of the next day during their travels.