Storr startup launches new digital marketplace

This week, San Francisco-based startup Storr announced today the launch of its revolutionary digital marketplace that “empowers anyone to open a store from their phone in three clicks.”

Storr is a democratized online peer-to-peer marketplace where users can sell new, brand name apparel via social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter to friends and followers. Brian Murray, head of investments at Craft Ventures, which backs Storr, said that "Storr is taking us back to the future, where we buy from the people we trust and admire. As personal brands become larger, more relatable, and more trusted than retail brands, Storr represents the logical next step in ecommerce."

Storr currently has partnerships with over 150 brands, including Adidas, RE/DONE Denim, Solid&Striped, La Ligne, Jonathan Simkhai, Naadam, HillHouseHome, Spiritual Gangster, Rothy's, Alex Mill, Pop&Suki, Galvan, and DL1961. New brands are being added daily, with an end goal of the platform featuring thousands of brands across multiple verticals.

Customers download the Storr app, add products from Storr’s brand partners to their personal store, then sell those products directly to other users, with an option to donate a portion of earnings to Storr's non-profit partners. Brands partnered with Storr take responsibility for shipping and returns, with users able to make commission of 15-20% on sales.

"There's a Robin Hood feel to the platform," says Eric Senn, founder and CEO of Storr. "You can buy new products from household-name brands directly from people you know. The money that would typically go to a company like Amazon or Macy's now goes to the person you buy it from. And there's no markup."

He continues: "Airbnb and Uber democratized hospitality and transportation by empowering the average person to use their personal assets to generate income. Storr falls into this category too. Anyone with a phone can create a store. Storr accelerates the transition from centralized, channel-first commerce to decentralized, people-first commerce."

Storr launched to a limited number of sellers on Wednesday 16th on iOS, Android, and web. The company will be adding more users from the waitlist in the coming weeks and plans to open the platform for anyone in 1-2 months.