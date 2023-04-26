Top 10 female Chief Information Officers in North America

Chief Information Officers have assumed important roles within big-name businesses for the best part of four decades.

While they would traditionally look after their companies’ IT department behind the scenes, modern CIOs work more closely with the rest of the C-suite.

The growing emphasis on digital transformation means CIOs across the globe are being tasked with improving processes, driving forward innovation and maximising revenue, making them truly valuable assets.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at some of the female Chief Information Officers in North America who have become true leaders in their field.

1. Kathryn Guarini – Chief Information Officer at IBM

Kathryn Guarini is a highly regarded member of the C-suite, both within her field and across the business community.