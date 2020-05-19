Top Google Chrome extensions for boosting productivity

Nowadays, many business activities, ranging from research to marketing, involve the use of web browsers. As such, it is becoming increasingly important for businesses to improve their web browsing capabilities. There are many browsers available today, and one of the most popular among them is Google Chrome.

If you are one of the many businesses that are using Google Chrome as your default browser, you can improve your web browsing experience significantly by using Google Chrome extensions.

Here is a look at why Google Chrome extensions can be a great tool for your business.

What are Google Chrome extensions?

Google Chrome extensions are extra capabilities and features that can be easily added to Google Chrome. These extensions enable you to customize Google Chrome to meet your needs and preferences, and get rid of things that you do not use.

They can make your web browsing experience more organized and efficient, allowing you to perform a wide range of tasks with less time and effort.

Benefits of Google Chrome extensions

Increase productivity. There are a number of Google Chrome extensions that can help you and your employees save time and increase productivity.

Google Mail Checker is a simple feature that enables you to know the number of unread messages in your inbox without having to access your email account.

If some of your employees are spending too much time on certain websites for non-work-related purposes, you can get them to stay focused on their work by using Website Blocker. With this extension, you can block access to any website for a certain period of time.

Stay organized. Another benefit of Google Chrome extensions is that they can make it easier for you to stay organized.

According to an article entitled "7 Killer Google Chrome Extensions for Your Business", Evernote is an extension that can be very useful to businesses that have a lot of data.

It provides a place for you to keep your notes, reference materials, schedules, ideas and other types of data, and it comes with an excellent search feature for retrieving specific documents quickly.

Improve Mobility. Chrome to Mobile is a Google Chrome extension that allows you to perform your work duties even when you are not in your office. With this extension, you can take live web pages with you when you leave your office by replicating your desktop or laptop browser experience on your mobile phone.

Another extension that can facilitate remote working is Chrome Remote Desktop. This feature makes it possible for you to access other computers and share your screen with other people. If you left a file in your office, you can get it by using Remote Desktop to connect to the computer where it is stored.

The above-mentioned Google Chrome extensions are only a few of the many extensions that can be beneficial to your business.

Some other useful extensions include Pocket, Buffer, AdBlock, MightyText, Nimbus Screenshot, Delicious Bookmark, Search by Image, FVD Downloader and PageRank Status.

John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from social media marketing to Cloud computing.