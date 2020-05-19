Topgolf is heading to Canada after striking Cineplex deal

Topgolf will spring up in various locations across Canada after it agreed an exclusive partnership with Cineplex.

The United States-based golf entertainment experience will be brought across the border after enjoying a surge in popularity since being launched by the Jolliffe brothers in 2000.

It has 33 locations across the US and the United Kingdom and Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson feels expansion into Canada is the right next step for the company.

“Throughout the years, Canada has been the top-requested country among our fans asking us to expand outside the United States,” he said in a statement.

“We're thrilled to continue our growth in North America and introduce Topgolf as a destination for entertainment and socializing where Canadians can play golf even when there's snow on the ground.”

Cineplex will operate venues from as-yet unspecified locations in urban centres across the country, offering Topgolf’s unique blend of golf, food and music with annual events and competitions.

It represents the film exhibitor’s latest effort to grow into different markets having previously acquired The Rec Room and eSports platform WorldGaming.com.

“We continue to identify new opportunities to grow and diversify our business and are very pleased to introduce this incredible entertainment and sports concept to Canadians," said Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob.

“As one of the country's leading entertainment companies, this relationship with Topgolf is a natural extension of our business and leverages our existing expertise, experience and infrastructure in the Canadian market.”