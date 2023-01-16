TECH LIVE VIRTUAL 2023
Event
Thu 08 Jun - Thu 08 Jun, 2023
Online
09:25 GMT
Disrupting Technology, AI and Cyber
TECH LIVE is returning in 2023 for a 1-day virtual conference.
This year, TECH LIVE VIRTUAL is highlighting the innovators changing the industry. Featuring expert keynote speakers to interactive fireside and panel discussions, this exclusive 1-day virtual event is an essential deep dive into the disruption and the future of Technology, AI and Cyber.
Brought to you by BizClik.
eventinfo
Date & Time
Thu 8 Jun - Thu 8 Jun, 2023
09:25 - 13:00 GMTAdd to calendar
Location
OnlineView on map