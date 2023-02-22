Bloomberg: Companies take action on diversity and inclusion

Companies are taking decisive action on diversity and inclusion, according to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2023.

Revealing the latest index, Bloomberg announced that 484 companies had made the list, compared to 418 last year.

A total of 620 firms based across the globe submitted their gender-related data to be considered for inclusion in the index, representing an 11% year-on-year increase.



Now in its eighth cycle, the GEI serves as a barometer of gender inclusion in the business sphere and how the implementation of diversity policies is shaping company performance.

Participants are scored against five key pillars: leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and external brand.





