People Moves Americas: JPMorgan, Crowe, Automation Anywhere

Discover the latest hirings and promotions in this week's roundup of executive transitions across North America.

James Budge named Automation Anywhere’s new CFO

A seasoned technology, enterprise software and cloud executive with over 25 years of experience, James Budge has joined RPA leader Automation Anywhere as Chief Financial Officer. Budge brings to the firms decades of experience as a CFO at both public and private firms and has prepped three companies for IPOs and led multiple secondary public offerings.

Having served as COO and CFO at Genesys and as COO/CFO at Rovi, both companies with revenues in excess of US$1bn, Budge most recently served as CFO at Pluralsight, where he led the company through an IPO and increased its revenues 400%. In this new role, Budget will lead finance, investor relations, legal and IT management and importantly will ensure the copany has everything in place to become a public company.

Steve duMont joins General Motors as President

Former intelligence exec Steve duMont has been named the new Presdient of General Motors’ Defense Business. With two decades of defence industry experience, including 13 years in the intelligence and space segment of Raytheon Technologies, duMont also has a number of years bagged with BAE Systems and Boeing as well as serving with the US Army for eight years as a pilot. As President, duMont is tasked with leading GM as it supports defence and government customers through its capabilities and offerings.

Kjel Christensen rejoins JP Morgan to head trade finance sales

Having previously spent three years in a VP role at JP Morgan, Kjel Christensen is set to rejoin the firm following a seven-year hiatus, but this time as trade finance sales lead for the firm’s North America corporate and investment bank consudmer and retail portfolio. Christensen joins from working capital solutions provider Taulia, where he spent the best part of seven years, most recently serving as MD for Americas and APAC. He’s also had leadership roles at American Express and Costco. In this new role, located in Utah, Christensen is taksed with driving the firm’s ambitious trade and working capital finance targets fro the sector.

Chris Goodman named Chief Marketing Officer at Crowe

Seasoned marketing exec Chris Goodman is set to take the marketing reins as CMO at accounting, consulting and tech firm Crowe. With more than three decades of experience developing integrated marketing programs, Goodman has held CMO roles at both KPMG and Accenture and has served as an executive vice present at Young & Rubicam and as a senior VP at IMG.

Most recently, Goodman led his own marketing consulting firm and brings to the team a “proven track record, strategic vision and a global mindset”, says Crowe’s CEO Mark Baer, which will be “instrumental in helping us shape a better tomorrow for our people, our clients and the firm”. Holding an MBA from Columbia, and currently an exectuve coach at the Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, in this new role, will be tasked with leading the firm’s marketing and communications organisation.