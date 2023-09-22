Amid restricted market conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to think laterally when embarking on recruitment drives.

Many companies looked to their existing teams to plug gaps in the workforce, resulting in internal hiring spiking to 40% of all hires – up from a more typical proportion of 30-32%.

However, according to data analysed by The Josh Bersin Company, in collaboration with AMS, that figure now slumped to just 24%, one of the lowest internal hire rates seen for several years.

That’s despite external recruitment becoming an excruciating process for businesses across multiple industries, caused in large part by the well-documented global skills shortage.

“Organisations that want to succeed in this post-industrial era, where talent is scarce and hiring times are extended, have no choice but to think laterally about approaches to hiring and career pathways,” says Josh Bersin, Global HR Research Analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company.

“Now, more than ever, there needs to be a culture of movement inside the company, whether those moves are part time, project based or full time.”​​​​​​​.