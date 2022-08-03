Chubb is driving digital transformation within the vast insurance marketplace

With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb is a global provider of insurance products providing property and casualty, accident & health, reinsurance, and life insurance on a worldwide scale.

Gabriel Lazaro is the Head of Digital for Chubb’s international general insurance business – a role that sees him based in Singapore, and responsible for the success and growth of the digital businesses across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Lazaro works with the consumer and digital teams globally to make sure Chubb expands its digital distribution through digital ecosystem partnerships.

“We innovate in terms of insurance products and value propositions. That includes claims and the technology to enable that experience,” explains Lazaro, who spent 12 years in early-stage and mobile content companies, before a stint in AIG as Head of Digital for emerging markets. It was this experience that led to a move to Chubb in 2016, where he now oversees the digital insurance product distribution and transformation process across 51 countries and territories.





Unique offerings

Lazaro says Chubb creates unique value propositions – from selling to claims experiences. “We see everything as a whole. We are proud of our journey and partnering with the best-in-class partners that we have. It has helped us improve our services from the product and technology perspectives.”

As part of its digital expansion, Chubb has partnered with a wide range of businesses on a global scale. The insurer provides its innovative services as part of a move to increase embedded product opportunities for agents and brokers.

“We work with partners globally, and our goal is to help them to embed insurance offerings into their core products and services,” says Lazaro. “This provides peace of mind to the end customer and also helps them to increase customer loyalty and then support it with new revenue streams.”

Chubb provides a turnkey solution by helping partners with regulatory and related elements to make sure they have a successful insurance experience. The teams have broad industry experience and implement the verticals for banks, fintechs, super apps, ecommerce retailers, mobility companies, travel, mobile network operators and more.





A new future for insurance

Lazaro believes embedded insurance and the services Chubb Studio provides, offers customers a seamless experience. “With one click, we can increase protection for end customers and create incremental sources of revenue for our digital distribution partners. It's a win-win situation.”

The connectivity will result in a smaller protection gap for end-user customers – especially those in emerging markets, which, he concludes, is the ultimate goal. “I strongly believe that we have a-once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. There are more than four billion people connected to the internet right now, and the digital economy, through partnerships and ecosystems, will be worth trillions of dollars. There is something very inspiring about being able to facilitate that change.”





